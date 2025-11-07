Farmer dies in tiger attack in Mysuru district, safaris suspended in Nagarahole and Bandipur

Bengaluru, Nov (PTI) A farmer was killed in a tiger attack in Mysuru district on Friday, prompting Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to order the suspension of safari operations in Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves, and to halt trekking activities in areas prone to human-wildlife conflict with immediate effect.

He also directed that forest staff be deployed for the ongoing operation to capture the big cat.

Chowdayya Nayak (35) was attacked and killed at Hale Heggudilu village in Saragur taluk of Mysuru district, officials said.

This is the third such death in the region in the last one month, they said.

In written instructions to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Khandre expressed grief over the deaths and ordered immediate suspnesion of safari services in both reserves until further notice. Staff engaged in these tourism services have been asked to assist in capture efforts.

Khandre said the loss of three human lives due to tiger attacks along the Bandipur–Nagarahole forest belt in Mysuru and Chamarajanagara districts within the last month was “deeply distressing”.

According to a statement by Minister's office, following previous attacks, review meetings were held in Bandipur on October 27 and in Chamarajanagara on November 2 in the presence of district in-charge ministers and local MLAs.

"Discussions were held with farmers and local residents, and warnings were issued that safaris may be suspended if necessary. However, another tragic incident has occurred, causing shock,” Khandre said.

He has now issued clear orders to halt safari operations in Nagarahole and Bandipur, and to suspend trekking in areas with high human–wildlife conflict. Additionally, all officials, vehicle drivers and staff currently assigned to safari duties are to be deployed for the tiger capture operation, it stated.

The Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and the Director of Project Tiger have also been instructed to camp on site and take necessary steps to capture the tiger, the statement added. PTI AMP ROH