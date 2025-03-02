Farmer dies in wild boar attack in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), Mar 2 (PTI) A 70-year-old farmer was killed in a wild boar attack in Panoor, near Kannur, on Sunday morning, police said.

The victim, Sreedharan, was attacked around 8 am while visiting his farm.

On hearing his screams, locals rushed to the spot and found the wild boar still attacking him. Despite their efforts to save him, he reportedly succumbed to his injuries.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran said an immediate report has been sought from the District Collector and the Chief Forest Conservator regarding the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Saseendran stated that the area had not previously reported significant wildlife threats and was not listed under the hotspots identified by the Forest Department.

He added that authorities would examine whether lapses occurred on the part of the Forest and Panchayat officials.

"The Panchayats have already been authorised to cull wild boars. If they failed to act, the reasons for this inaction will be investigated," he said.

Kathirur police said that a preliminary inquiry is underway, and an FIR is yet to be registered in the case.