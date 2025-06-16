Farmer electrocuted by illegal wild boar trap in Kerala

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jun 16 (PTI) A 68-year-old farmer died after being electrocuted by an illegal wild boar trap allegedly set up by his neighbour in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Monday, police said.

The victim, Sivankutty, was a resident of Thamarakulam, under Nooranad police station limits.

The incident happened in the morning while he was walking to his farmland, which required him to cross his neighbour’s property.

Police said the trap had been installed to catch wild boars, but it delivered a fatal electric shock when the farmer came in contact with it.

The neighbour, who initially helped take the victim to hospital, has gone missing since the incident.

Police have launched a search to trace him.

The victim's body has been sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha for postmortem, police added. PTI TGB TGB KH