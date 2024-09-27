Farmer electrocuted in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) A 42-year-old farmer died after being electrocuted in his fields amid heavy rain in Ghattampur village here on Friday morning, officials said.

The farmer identified as Ajay Kumar went to check the water level in his fields when he slipped and fell, coming into contact with live wires from a nearby machine, which resulted in severe injuries.

Family members rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Bhetua, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctors, the police said.

Munshiganj police station in-charge Prem Chand said the body has been sent for postmortem, and an investigation into the incident is underway.