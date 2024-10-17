Farmer electrocuted in UP

Mathura(UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A farmer was electrocuted to death while fencing his field to protect it from stray cattle in Isapur village here, triggering protests by locals who demanded compensation, police said on Thursday.

Gyanendra (25) was electrocuted on Tuesday when he came into contact with a support wire of an 11,000-volt power line attached to a nearby tree. Despite attempts to save him, he died at the scene, police said.

Following the incident, villagers staged a protest demanding compensation from the electricity department on Wednesday, accusing them of negligence.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station Chhotelal said, "The family members and some villagers took the body and placed it in front of the power house in Laxmi Nagar and started creating a ruckus. They blocked the Mathura-Bareilly road." After assurances from officials, the villagers ended the protest and performed the last rites of Gyanendra on Wednesday.