Farmer electrocuted to death in UP

Sultanpur (UP), May 15 (PTI) A 60-year-old farmer died after he came in contact with an electric shock machine installed in an agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Singhni village. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Narad Muni Singh, the victim, identified as Hariram alias Sailha, had gone out in the morning to graze his goats.

While walking through a nearby field, he accidentally touched a high-voltage electric shock machine installed by a farmer named Awadhesh Pratap Singh to protect his crops, he said.

The machine carried a powerful electric current, and Hariram died on the spot, the SHO said.

Upon receiving the information, a Dial 112 emergency team and local police rushed to the spot. The body was taken into custody and is being sent for postmortem.