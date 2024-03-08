Farmer electrocuted to death in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) A 45-year-old farmer died after being electrocuted while working in his field in this district, police said on Friday.

Naujheel Station House Officer (SHO) Shailendra Singh said Veeru, a resident of the Tilakgarhi village, was working on an irrigation system in the field when a high-tension electricity wire fell on him.

He got electrocuted and died on the spot, the said.

The incident angered the villagers who then raised slogans against the officials of the electricity department, the SHO said.

The villagers ended their protest after Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Samarth Srivastava reached the spot and assured them of providing financial assistance to the relatives of the deceased and replacement of dilapidated electrical wires in the area, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.