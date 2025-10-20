Farmer found dead by hanging in farm in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 20 (PTI) A 53-year-old farmer, who had been missing from his home, was found dead by hanging from a tree in his agricultural land at Attappadi in this north Kerala district, police said on Monday.

His family alleged that Krishnaswamy of Kavundikkal took his life after being exhausted by officials by not providing thandaper (land record number) "for his three acres of land". They claimed that he had been visiting the office for the past six months and he was upset over the delay.

"Krishnaswamy had been missing since Sunday and the family was about to lodge a complaint this morning. His relatives alleged that he was upset over delay in getting the land record number. But, we have to confirm it," a police officer said.

An investigation is underway and all aspects would be probed, police added. PTI LGK ADB