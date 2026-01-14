Farmer found dead with throat slit in UP's Fatehpur

Fatehpur (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old farmer was allegedly murdered by an unidentified assailant at a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Sumer Singh, a resident of Tiker village, had gone to sleep at his private tubewell in the fields on Tuesday night. When he did not return home by morning, his family members launched a search and found the body lying in the field.

Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh said the deceased's throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon. "The body was found on Wednesday morning. Preliminary investigations suggest he was killed last night," the SP said.

The police have registered a case of murder against unknown persons and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Further investigations are underway to identify the motive and the culprit, the officer added.