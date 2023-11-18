Farmer found hanging; kin claim he committed suicide due to 'loan pressure'

Nagpur, Nov 18 (PTI) A 28-year-old farmer was found hanging in his house at Tekadi village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Police have not found any suicide note at the spot but the brother and the mother of the deceased farmer, Vikas Naik, said he committed suicide due to the pressure to repay the loan taken for sowing, an official said.

Vikas Naik and his brother Ashish Naik had borrowed from their relatives to cultivate cotton and tur on their three-acre farm, the official said quoting the statements given by the mother and the brother of the deceased.

The brother duo was engaged in contract farming.

"However, the crops suffered damage due to wild animal attacks. The brothers also delayed spraying. As per the statements recorded with the police, these developments left Vikas depressed. He hanged himself from a ceiling rod in the tin shed of his house," he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Kanhan police station and further investigation is underway.