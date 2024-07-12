Farmer found with fatal head injury in his field in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 12 (PTI) A farmer was found dead with a head injury in his field here in the Borekheda police station limits of the city, police said on Friday.

He had a blunt force injury on the head, which suggested that he was murdered, they said.

The police lodged a case of murder against unidentified persons under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and handed over the body to family members after post-mortem on Friday.

Satya Prakash (44), the farmer was found dead on Thursday night. He was a resident of Deoli-Arabroad in Kota and owned 10-12 bigha of agricultural land near Meerabai housing scheme in the area, police said.

According to his family members, Satya Prakash left home around 8 pm on Thursday to purchase some household items in the market.

When he did not return till late night, family members went to search for him and found him lying unconscious in his field, police said.

They rushed him to New Medical College Hospital in the city, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The body bore a fatal mark of injury on his head made with some blunt weapon that suggested murder, said Circle Inspector at Borekheda Police Station Ramlaxman Gurjar. The motive behind the crime was yet to be investigated, he added.