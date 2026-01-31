Farmer gored to death by bull in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A farmer in a village in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh was gored to death by a bull after he tried to shoo away the animal to protect his crop in the field, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Surir police station area on Saturday morning, when farmer Lokendra (35), a resident of Rajagarhi, saw a stray bull destroying his wheat crop. He tried to chase the bull away.

The bull then turned on him and attacked him. Hearing his cries, another farmer arrived, and seeing Lokendra lying injured, informed his family.

He was immediately taken to Ramakrishna Mission Charitable Hospital in Vrindavan, where doctors declared him dead, the police said, adding that the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK