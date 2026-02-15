Farmer guarding field hacked to death in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A 55-year-old farmer was allegedly hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon while guarding his field here, police said on Sunday.

Shivkumar, a resident of Poore Ghisai village under the Mohanganj police station area, had stayed overnight in his field on Saturday to protect his crops from Nilgai and stray animals, they said.

According to police, Shivkumar left for the field around 8 pm after dinner. On Sunday morning at around 6.30 am, some villagers called out to him but received no response. They then went inside the hut on the farm and found him lying in a pool of blood.

Mohanganj SHO Rakesh Singh confirmed the incident, saying that Shivkumar was murdered by being hit on the head with a sharp-edged axe.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added. PTI COR NAV SMV SMV MPL MPL