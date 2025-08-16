Farmer hangs self

Latur, Aug 16 (PTI) A 50-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging over a family dispute, a police official said Saturday.
Khandu Devkate, a resident of Bhusani village in Ausa tehsil, was found hanging at his home on Friday morning.
Police claimed Devkate took the extreme step following a quarrel with family members.
Police dismissed reports that the farmer took the extreme step due to crop loss after his fields were flooded by water released from a barrage.
Congress leader and local MLA Amit Deshmukh consoled the bereaved family members of the deceased.