Farmer hangs self

Latur, Aug 16 (PTI) A 50-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging over a family dispute, a police official said Saturday.

Khandu Devkate, a resident of Bhusani village in Ausa tehsil, was found hanging at his home on Friday morning.

Police claimed Devkate took the extreme step following a quarrel with family members.

Police dismissed reports that the farmer took the extreme step due to crop loss after his fields were flooded by water released from a barrage.

Congress leader and local MLA Amit Deshmukh consoled the bereaved family members of the deceased.