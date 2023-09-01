Farmer hangs self over crop failure in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, Sep 1 (PTI) A farmer allegedly hanged himself in a village in Rajasthan’s Kota over crop failure due to lack of rains, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

On Thursday morning, Ramgopal (46) went to his field and noticed his drying soya bean crop. Following which he committed suicide by hanging himself in the cow yard of his house, Head Constable Kamal Rajawat said.

The victim’s family members were not at home at the time of the incident as they had gone to a relative’s house for Raksha Bandhan celebrations, he said.

Upon returning home, they found the man hanging in the yard and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, Rajawat said.

Advertisment

According to the family members, Ramgopal was under depression for quite sometime after the crop he had sewed in his field failed to grow due to lack of rain this monsoon, Rajawat said.

The family members told police that Ramgopal had also shared this concern with them, he said.

On the complaint of Ramgopal’s son, a case under section 174 CRPC has been registered and the body was handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem on Thursday evening, police said. PTI COR MNK NB