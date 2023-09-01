Farmer hangs self over crop loss in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, Sep 1 (PTI) A farmer allegedly hanged himself in a village in Rajasthan’s Kota over crop failure due to lack of rains, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

On Thursday morning, Ramgopal (46) went to his field and noticed his drying soya bean crop. Following which he committed suicide by hanging himself in the cow yard of his house, Head Constable Kamal Rajawat said.

Prima facie, Ramgopal was under depression over crop loss. So, he decided to take the extreeme step , he said.

A case has been registered and the body was handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem on Thursday evening, police said. PTI COR MNK NB