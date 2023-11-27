Farmer injured in knife attack; claims targeted for exposing corruption in Sillod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) A farmer was injured in a knife attack by an unidentified man in Sillod city in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The farmer-cum-businessman, identified as Mahesh Shankarpelli, said he didn't know the culprit but claimed that he was attacked last month by supporters of Maharashtra cabinet minister Abdul Sattar, who belongs to Shiv Sena.

Shankarpelli has demanded police protection after the incident which occurred when he was on a morning walk.

He suffered injuries to his left hand while trying to protect himself from getting stabbed.

Advertisment

A police official said a case has been registered at Sillod city police station under section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code.

Shankarpelli is a relative of a Congress MLA from the region who is a political rival of Sattar, who joined Shiv Sena (undivided) in 2019 after quitting Congress. He is a loyalist of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"I don't know who is behind this attack. But last month, supporters of minister Abdul Sattar and his personal assistant had attacked me and tried to harm me. As I am fighting against corruption by registering complaints in Sillod, I am being attacked and slapped with cases," Shankarpelli claimed in a video message shared with the media persons.

Notably, Sillod is the assembly constituency of Sattar, the minister for minority development and Aukaf. PTI AW NSK