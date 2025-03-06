Farmer injured in tiger attack in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Bilaspur, Mar 6 (PTI) A farmer was injured on Thursday in a tiger attack in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, a police official said.

The incident took place around 6am near Kathmuda village under Takhatpur police station limits when Shivkumar Jaiswal (47) was working in his farm, the official said.

He suffered serious injuries to his hands, legs, face and head and was rushed to a local hospital before being shifted Chhattisgarh Medical Institute, the official informed.

"The tiger was spotted in the bushes near a farm. Orders have been received to tranquilise it. We believe the tiger came from buffer zone of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Mungeli district. The spot where the incident took place is just 14 kilometres from the reserve," Achanakmar Tiger Reserve field director Manoj Pandey said. PTI COR BNM