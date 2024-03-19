Farmer injured in tiger attack in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old farmer was injured in a tiger attack in the Madhotanda area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

Dharmendra, a resident of Malpur Khajuriya village in Madhotanda, was cycling to his farm on Tuesday when a tiger came out of the forest and attacked him, they said.

Other farmers present nearby took him to the district hospital, where doctors described his condition as serious and referred him to a higher medical centre after first air, they added.

The villagers alleged that despite being informed about the tiger attack, forest department officials neither reached the spot nor the district hospital for hours.

Dr RS Gangwar of the district hospital told reporters that Dharmendra has serious injuries on his head and his condition is critical. PTI COR NAV SZM