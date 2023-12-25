Farmer injured in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) A 52-year-old farmer was injured in the Sarai Akil police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district when he protested against taking out soil from the field by a JCB operator, officials on Monday said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that two real brothers Suggilal and Ramlal, the residents of Kotia village of Sarai Akil police station area, were secretly digging soil using a JCB from the field of Rambabu (52) of their village on Sunday night.

On knowing about this, Rambabu reached the spot and protested and stopped digging the soil, he added.

The SP said that angered by this, Ramlal fired from a pistol at Rambabu due to which he got injured and fell down.

When Rambabu's family members arrived, the accused fled from there, he added.

The SP said that the injured farmer has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment and added the police have registered a case in this regard against the two real brothers accused in the matter.

He further said that efforts are being made to arrest Suggilal and Ramlal.

Srivastava also informed that injured Rambabu is out of danger. PTI COR NAV AS AS