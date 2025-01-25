Farmer injured in wild elephant attack in Kerala

Palakkad, Jan 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old farmer was injured when a wild elephant chased and attacked him after it entered an inhabited area in Walayar in Palakkad district on Saturday morning According to police, the elephant entered the area and Vijayan along with other villagers tried to drive it away.

Amidst the attempt, the jumbo allegedly turned to the hapless farmer and attacked him.

He was rushed to a hospital here and later shifted to a hospital in nearby Thrissur district.

His condition is said to stable now, police added. PTI LGK ROH