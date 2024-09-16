Farmer killed after being dragged by truck in UP's Mahoba

Banda (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A 55-year-old farmer died here on Monday allegedly when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle and dragged him for about 20 metres, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am at the Bollarhi intersection in the Srinagar police station area on the Kanpur-Sagar National Highway, they said.

Srinagar police station in-charge Shivpal Singh said, "Both the motorcycle and the farmer got caught in the truck, resulting in the farmer being dragged for approximately 20 metres." Ramkripal Bajpai (55) of the Urwara village died on the spot. His companion Shekhar Sen (22), who was riding the motorcycle, sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at a government hospital, he said.

Singh added the truck driver and the conductor abandoned the vehicle and fled. "We are actively searching for them," he said.

The farmer's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.