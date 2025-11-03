Farmer killed after being hit by car in UP's Etah, villagers block highway

Etah (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A farmer died after he was hit by a speeding car on a highway here, triggering an hours-long road blockade by angry villagers, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred near the Mahua Kheda turn under the Malawan police station area on Sunday.

The farmer, Vinod Kumar (45), a resident of Pathraua village in Mainpuri district, was returning home on foot after purchasing DAP fertiliser from Malawan market when the speeding car hit him. He died on the spot, police said.

After the accident, Kumar's relatives and villagers placed the body on the road and protested for nearly two and a half hours, leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides.

Senior police officers, including Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajkumar Singh and Circle Officer (Sakit) Kirtika Singh, reached the spot with police personnel and persuaded the villagers to lift the blockade after much effort.

The ASP said Kumar's body has been sent for post-mortem.

"Efforts are on to trace the car driver. Strict action will be taken against the guilty," he said.