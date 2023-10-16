Farmer killed by wild elephants in crop field in UP's Puranpur

Pilibhit (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A 60-year-old farmer, sleeping in his field to guard his crop in a village in Puranpur, was killed by wild elephants, police said on Monday.

The man, Gopi, was found dead on Monday and his body was sent for post mortem by police.

The incident took place in Chaltua village in the Sehramau North Police Station area. Puranpur Circle Officer Alok Singh said that farmer Gopi had gone to his field Sunday night to guard the crops. When he did not return in the morning, his family went to the field in search of him and found him dead.

The elephants also damaged his hut and crops. A Forest Department team has reached the spot to take stock of situation, police said.