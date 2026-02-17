Farmer killed in accident in Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Feb 17 (PTI) A 42-year-old farmer on his way back from his farm was hit by a speeding car, resulting in his death near Seu town on the Shimla-Mataur National Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Bilapsur district on Tuesday morning.

Karam Chand, a resident of Naswal in Seu, was returning with his cattle when the accident took place around 6 am in the morning. A car coming from Dadhol hit him while he was crossing the highway, police said.

After the impact, the car driver took the man who had serious injuries to Ghumarwin Hospital. After first aid, doctors referred him to AIIMS, Bilaspur where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

DSP Vishal Verma confirmed the incident and said that the police have conducted a post-mortem examination and handed over the body to the family.

A case has been registered under relevant sections against the car driver and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause that led to the accident, police said. PTI COR BPL SKY SKY