Farmer killed in leopard attack in UP’s Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A 40-year-old farmer was killed by a leopard while working in his field in a village adjacent to the Katarniaghat forest on Sunday afternoon, forest department officials said.

This marks the latest in a series of leopard attacks in the region.

A 35-year-old farmer and a 13-year-old girl were injured in separate incidents involving leopards in areas near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division earlier this month.

The deceased farmer, Kandhai (40), was working in his field in Dharmapur Bejha village when he was attacked by the leopard. His mutilated body was discovered by his family members.

Upon receiving the news, the police and forest department officials arrived at the scene and took possession of the body.

Katarniaghat Wildlife Division and Sanctuary fall under the jurisdiction of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

Lalit Verma, the field director of the reserve, confirmed the leopard attack.

"The villagers need to be cautious about the presence of a big cat in the area as we are trying to track it," he said urging the locals to avoid working alone in the fields and to be vigilant.

The forest department has deployed personnel to patrol the area and has set up cage traps to capture the leopard. Tranquilizing experts have also been called in to assist with the operation.