Farmer killed in road crash in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A 52-year-old farmer was killed after a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Nagla Rathore village on Tuesday evening.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) of Saifai, Bhupendra Singh Rathi, the victim, identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Hindpur Nagariya village, was returning home on his motorcycle after selling potatoes in the local market.

Kumar had earlier taken out his stock of potatoes from a cold storage in the Jaswantnagar tehsil area, the SHO said.

As he was on his way back, a speeding car hit his motorcycle from behind, throwing him onto the road and leaving him seriously injured.

Following information from passersby, police reached the spot and rushed him to Saifai Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Rathi said.

Police identified the deceased from a potato withdrawal slip found in his possession, informed his family, and sent the body for postmortem after completing necessary formalities, the officer added.