Farmer killed in suspected leopard attack in Gujarat’s Surat

Surat, Feb 19 (PTI) A 71-year-old farmer was killed on Thursday by a wild animal, suspected to be a leopard, in Gujarat's Surat district, a police official said.

The farmer was working in his farm in Bodhan village of Mandvi taluka when the incident occurred around 1:45 pm, the official added.

"A wild animal, suspected to be a leopard, attacked the farmer and inflicted severe injuries. He died on the spot. Police and a team under range forest officer H Vanda went to the site. An accidental death report has been registered," the official said. PTI KVM BNM