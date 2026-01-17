Farmer killed in tiger attack in MP's Pench Reserve; second in area in a fortnight

Seoni, Jan 17 (PTI) A farmer was killed by a tiger in Chhindwara forest division of Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said on Saturday.

Rajkumar Kahar (38) was mauled to death while heading to his field for irrigation in Gumatara village, located on the fringes of the forest under Bichhua police station limits, on Friday night and his body was found at 3am, Pench Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Rajneesh Singh said.

"Shortly after Rajkumar left home, his younger brother Rajesh Kahar also reached the field on a motorcycle. On the way, he saw a tiger, but unaware of the attack, he went to the field but his brother was not found. On returning home and making inquiries, it was confirmed that Rajkumar had not returned from the field, following which forest staff and Bichhua police were informed," Singh said.

His body was found in Lalmati area under Gumatara beat of Kumbhpani buffer forest range by a joint team of the forest department and police, the official said.

The presence of a tiger was noticed near the spot and pugmarks were also found. However, the tiger did not attempt to feed on the body after the attack, Singh said.

After completion of panchnama proceedings, the body was brought to the civil hospital in Bichhua, where a post-mortem was conducted, he said, adding ex gratia assistance has been give to the deceased's younger son.

Earlier, on January 6, the mutilated body of Kamal Uike (43), a resident of Tikarimal, was found during a search operation in Gumatara core forest range of the Pench Tiger Reserve.

An investigation found that Uike, who had gone fishing in a prohibited forest area, was mauled to death by a tiger. PTI COR LAL BNM