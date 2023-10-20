Farmer killed over old enmity in UP village

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A 65-year-old farmer was killed on Friday over old enmity in a village in this district, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said the farmer, Abdul Hameed, was a resident of Bargadwa village. He was killed by Rashid (22) of the same village on Friday afternoon, Kumar said.

The accused hit the man with a stone, according to the police.

The additional SP said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the accused has been arrested.

He said Hameed had gone with his daughter to see his farm. On seeing that some of the paddy crop had been damaged, he complained to Rashid.

There was an old dispute going on between Rashid and Hameed. In a fit of rage, Rashid attacked Hameed with a stone killing him on the spot, police said. PTI COR CDN CK