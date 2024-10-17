Farmer kills leopard with stick in 'self-defense' in UP

Bijnor (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A farmer allegedly killed a leopard after it attacked him in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Kalagarh area's Bhikkawala village when the farmer, identified as Tegveer Singh (60), was working in his field. The leopard suddenly attacked him, Sunil Rajoura, a forest official, said.

"As the leopard tried to drag Tegveer into the bushes, the farmer fought back, hitting the animal on the head with a stick. The blows from the stick eventually killed the leopard, but Tegveer was severely injured in the attack," Rajoura said.

Hearing his cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and took the farmer to a hospital in Kashipur, where he remains in a critical condition, Rajoura added.

The Kalagarh area is located near the Amangarh tiger reserve in Bijnor, adjoining the Corbett National Park. Bijnor has witnessed human-animal conflict in the past too. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK