Farmer leader Dallewal taken away by police ahead of hunger strike: Pandher

Chandigarh: Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday claimed farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was to begin a fast unto death to press for farmers' demands, was forcibly taken away by police from the Khanauri border point.

Dallewal announced on Monday that he would begin a fast unto death on Tuesday to demand a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops. He had also asserted that he was ready to sacrifice his life to get the farmers' demands accepted.

Claiming that the police forcibly removed Dallewal from the spot early on Tuesday before he could begin his hunger strike, Pandher said he strongly condemned the act and demanded his immediate release.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had earlier announced plans to intensify their agitation in support of farmers' various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP, by starting a fast unto death.

Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

The protesting farmers have accused the Centre of not taking steps to address their demands, stating that it had not held any talks with them regarding their issues since February 18.

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.