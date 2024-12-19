Farmer leader Dallewal's life hanging by thread, say doctors

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered the 24th day on Thursday, fell down and fainted for 8-10 minutes with doctors describing his condition as critical. The doctors said, "His life is hanging by a thread." Doctors attending him at the Khanauri border protest site also said Dallewal is at the risk of cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure.

Advertisment

Dallewal (70), a cancer patient, has been on the fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

Speaking to reporters at the Khanauri border, doctors said Dallewal has not had anything for the last 24 days. "Because of that, he is critical and he is at the risk of cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure. We are monitoring him every day," said doctor Abhiraj, who is part of a team of doctors from 5 Rivers Heart Association -- an NGO.

"His blood pressure dropped today. We raised his legs and gave massage. But his situation is very sensitive. His life is hanging by a thread right now," said the doctor, adding, "Anything can happen at any time." Right now ketones are on higher side, he said. "Because of electrolyte imbalance, he can have cardiac arrest at anytime. His situation is critical," he further said.

Advertisment

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said Dallewal's condition has worsened.

"When he went to washroom to take a bath and after coming out of it, his condition worsened. He felt dizzy, fell down, vomited and fainted for around 8-10 minutes," he further said.

The doctors gave him a massage and because of their efforts, his blood pressure went up but his situation is serious, said Kohar.

Advertisment

Kohar said Dallewal joined the hearing in the Supreme Court through video conferencing at around 2:20 pm, he said. He remained connected for around 12-15 minutes but it kept disconnecting intermittently, he said.

The top court on Thursday asked the Punjab government to convince Dallewal to undergo health examination. The court pulled up the Punjab government for not conducting medical tests on Dallewal.

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday had recommended the government implement a legally binding minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce, arguing that such a measure could significantly reduce farmer suicides and provide crucial financial stability.

Advertisment

"We also want to bring to your notice that the issues on which we are agitating are not just our demands but are promises made to us by different governments," said Kohar whle referring to what Dallewal wanted to say.

Meanwhile, political leaders continued to arrive at the Khanauri border to enquire about the health of Dallewal.

Akali leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar asked the Centre to accept the farmers demands for which they were camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

Advertisment

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann also inquired about the health of Dallewal.

Meanwhile, several Khap leaders of Haryana held a meeting here on Thursday in the wake of ongoing farmers' protest at Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Satrod Khap leader Satish Kumar urged the Centre to initiate talks with the protesting farmers to resolve their issues. He condemned the use of teargas shelling against farmers recently who were trying to march towards Delhi on foot by the Haryana security personnel.

Advertisment

He demanded that they should be allowed to head towards the national capital.

"Farmers have the right to hold a protest in the national capital," said Kumar.

He further said a 'Mahapanchayat' will be held on December 29 in Hisar to decide about the next course of action and strategy.

Advertisment

He appealed to all farmer bodies and Khaps to participate in the mahapanchayat.

The Khap leaders also called for unity among farmers' bodies over the issue of MSP.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday reiterated that government should take cognizance of farmers issue and resolve it at the earliest. PTI CHS SUN MNK MNK