Farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal to go on hunger strike on Nov 26

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal will sit on hunger strike at Punjab's Khanauri border demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops, a farmers' collective said on Friday.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said farmers later will also take out a march from the Shambhu border towards the national capital.

"Dallewal will begin his indefinite hunger strike on November 26 at the Khanauri border to press for the demands. Ten days later, on December 6, we will march towards Delhi in groups of 50 to 100, without any vehicles accompanying us," Pandher said.

"After November 26, we will show black flags to BJP members in Punjab and question those who enter the villages about why the issues of farmers and labourers are being ignored," he said.

Advertisment

The announcements were made at a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) at Delhi's Gurdwara Sri Rakabganj Sahib.

It was decided in the meeting that farmers and labourers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and other states will gather at the Khanauri border on November 26 in support of Dallewal's hunger strike, the Morcha said.

In addition, peaceful protests will be held at district headquarters across states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, and other parts of South India.

Advertisment

A number of farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, when their 'Delhi Chalo' march, spearheaded by the SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM, was stopped by security forces.

The farmers attempted to march towards Delhi on February 13 and February 21 but they were stopped by security forces deployed at the borders. PTI NIT NIT VN VN