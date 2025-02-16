Farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar brought to Bengaluru by air ambulance

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (PTI) Farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar, who was seriously injured in an accident near Patiala in Punjab, was brought to Bengaluru on Sunday by air ambulance, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office said.

Shanthakumar has now been admitted to Manipal Hospital in the city for treatment.

Siddaramaiah wished Shanthakumar a speedy recovery, a statement from CMO said.

Shanthakumar was injured in an accident that occurred three days ago and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patiala. He is said to have suffered a serious spinal injury.

As soon as he came to know about the matter, Siddaramaiah had instructed the officials to bring Shanthakumar to Bengaluru by air ambulance.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Bhavan, Delhi's Resident Commissioner Imkongla Jamir was in constant touch with the Chief Secretary of the Punjab government and the doctors at the Patiala hospital.

On the instructions of the chief minister, the officials arranged for an air ambulance on Saturday. Shanthakumar was brought to Bengaluru today with the help of a team of doctors and two assistants, the statement said.