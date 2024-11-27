Farmer leader Pandher raps Punjab govt over Dallewal issue

Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Wednesday again slammed the Punjab government for forcibly taking away farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal from the Khanauri border point.

Pandher also said farmer leader Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande is sitting on a fast unto death in place of Dallewal.

"Sukhjit's fast unto death enters the second day," he said.

Dallewal, who was to begin a fast unto death to press for farmers' demands on Tuesday, was allegedly forcibly removed from the Khanauri border point and taken to a Ludhiana hospital for a checkup on Tuesday.

Pandher, while lashing out at the Bhagwant Mann government, on Wednesday said that the state government remained unsuccessful in its attempt to "fail" their agitation by taking away Dallewal.

He further said they were not aware of Dallewal's condition.

"What is his condition? Nobody is making it clear," he said.

Pandher said the state government has not yet given any clarification regarding the forcible removal of Dallewal from Khanauri border point.

"The Punjab chief minister should tell people of the state about yesterday's incident (taking away Dallewal) and why it was done," he asked.

Pandher asked people to reach the Khanauri border point in large numbers.

The farmer leader also said they will see whether MPs raise the issues of giving a legal guarantee to MSP on crops, farm debt waiver in the ongoing Parliament session.

Dallewal (70) on Tuesday was taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana for a medical checkup after he was allegedly forcibly removed from the protest site at the Khanauri border point.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said the administration was concerned about Dallewal's age and health in the wake of his fast-unto-death call.

Farmers are demanding from the Centre to hold talks with them within 10 days to resolve their issues. They said that the union government has not held any talks with them regarding their issues since February 18.

He reiterated that the protesting farmers will march towards Delhi on December 6.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had earlier announced plans to intensify their agitation in support of farmers' various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP, by starting a fast unto death.

Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

The protesting farmers have accused the Centre of not taking steps to address their demands, stating that it had not held any talks with them regarding their issues since February 18. PTI CHS NB NB