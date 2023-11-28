Farmer leaders meet Punjab Agriculture Minister over demands

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Farmers' representatives on Tuesday met Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian over their various demands on the last day of their three-day protest under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

The farmers are now set to meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit over their various demands.

As part of their protest, scores of farmers have gathered at the Mohali-Chandigarh border to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

The protesting farmers are also demanding the withdrawal of cases filed against them during the 2020-21 stir against the now-repealed farm laws, compensation and jobs for a family member of the farmers who died during the stir, debt waiver, and pension.

Addressing the media here after a delegation of Punjab farmers' representatives met him here, Khudian told reporters that farmers have said they will submit a detailed memorandum to the state government by December 4 regarding various demands.

Farmers' representatives will also meet the Punjab chief minister on December 19, he said.

Farmer leader from Punjab, Ruldu Singh Mansa said a memorandum was submitted to the Agriculture Minister regarding demands pertaining to the state government while a detailed memorandum will be given by December 4.

"By December 4, we will submit a detailed memorandum to Agriculture Minister. Concerned departments will also take part in the December 19 meeting pertaining to our various demands which include compensation issue and withdrawal of cases against farmers..," he said.

The Punjab Governor had on Monday called the farmers' representatives from the state for a meeting on Tuesday.

Farmer leaders said the next course of action of the SKM will be decided after their meeting with the Punjab Governor.

Punjab farmers are demanding disbursement of compensation for crop loss caused by floods in July and August, purchase of crops like maize, moong, sugarcane on assured price, Rs 450 a quintal of sugarcane price, release of pending cane payment and withdrawal of cases registered against farmers for stubble burning.

More than 30 farmers' bodies from Punjab, including Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), BKU (Lakhowal), BKU (Dakunda) which are part of the SKM are participating in the Mohali-Chandigarh protest, which began on Sunday.

Heavy security arrangements have been made in view of the protest and traffic diverted through alternative routes.PTI SUN VSD DV DV