Farmer leader's supporters claim house arrest in Ghaziabad, police deny

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) A farmer leader was allegedly placed under house arrest by police in Tronica City here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to nearby Meerut, his supporters said.

The alleged house arrest has sparked protests from local farmers even though police denied detaining the farmer leader who has been demanding greater compensation for land acquired in six villages.

A key stretch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will be inaugurated by the prime minister on Sunday in Meerut, which is around 50 km from Ghaziabad.

Tyagi's supporters said the farmer leader was detained at his residence around 8 pm on Saturday. Photographs shared by him with the media purportedly show a sub-inspector and two other police personnel at his home.

However, police denied that they have detained farmer leader Neeraj Tyagi. "Tyagi has not been kept in detention. Police personnel might have gone to meet him," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Loni) Siddhartha Gautam.

Tyagi has been spearheading a protest over the past several years, demanding higher compensation for land acquired in six villages by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad.

Farmers alleged that two days ago, when senior Ghaziabad district officials met protesting villagers to defuse tensions, Tyagi confronted them and refused to budge on the compensation issue. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY