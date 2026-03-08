Farmer mauled by tiger in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) A 50-year old farmer was killed by a tiger in Sampurnanagar forest range of Dudhwa buffer zone, official said on Sunday.

Pargat Singh was passing through his sugarcane fields on Friday evening when the tiger attacked him.

His family launched a search for him and found his partially eaten body on Saturday.

Forest officials sent the body for a postmortem examination.

Deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone, Kirti Chaudhary, said movements of big cats in the area had been frequently reported and residents have been asked to remain vigilant.

Compensation to the family members would be given after the postmortem report, she said.

Villagers have demanded fencing in the area and capture of the tiger. PTI COR ABN DV DV