Farmer mauled to death by leopard in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A 50-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a leopard in Bhadaiya village under Mohammadi range of South Kheri forest division here, officials said.

Prabhu Dayal, a resident of Shahpur Raja village, was attacked by the leopard in a sugarcane field which in close proximity of Bela Pahara reserved forests and movement of wild animals had been reported in the area, said Sanjay Biswal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), South Kheri forest division.

The villagers had earlier suspected that a tiger attacked the farmer but the pugmarks confirmed that it was a leopard attack, he said.

Forest teams have been deployed in the area and the villagers have also been cautioned to work in groups and avoid visiting areas where wild animal sightings have been reported, Biswal said.

This is the third human casualty in Mohammadi range since August 27 when a tiger had killed a farmer, Ambarish Kumar.

On September 11, the same tiger attacked and killed Jakir of neighbouring Muda Assi village, officials said.

The spot of Tuesday's attack near Bhadaiya village is about 20 to 25 km away from Imaliya and Muda Assi villages.

DFO Biswal said after the two human casualties in Imaliya and Muda Assi villages, forest teams had been deployed, which were combing the area to locate the tiger.

He added tranquillising experts were also in the field to capture the tiger. PTI CORR ABN NB