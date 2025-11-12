Farmer mauled to death by tiger near Pilibhit reserve

Pilibhit (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A 45-year-old farmer was killed in a suspected tiger attack near the Barahi range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, police said on Wednesday.

The partially eaten body of Chhote Lal, a native of Tanda Chhatrapati village, was recovered from his field on Wednesday morning.

According to his family members, he had gone to guard his crops on Tuesday night and did not return home.

Forest department officials said Chhote Lal's mutilated body was found about 100 metres inside the forest area, with both legs and one arm missing.

There were deep bite marks on his back, and the lower portion of his body was missing.

The legs were found a short distance away, officials said.

Barahi Range Ranger Arun Mohan Srivastava said that the nature of the injuries strongly indicated a tiger attack.

A forest team is examining pugmarks and other signs to confirm the presence of the big cat in the area.

The incident triggered panic and anger among villagers. Forest officials assured locals that compensation to the victim's family was being processed.

Circle Officer (Puranpur) Prateek Dahiya and Station House Officer Pawan Kumar Pandey pacified the villagers and sent the body for a post-mortem. PTI COR ABN VN VN