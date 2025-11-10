Farmer murdered in MP's Guna; three minors among seven detained

Guna, Nov 10 (PTI) Seven persons, including three minors, were detained for allegedly murdering a farmer in Guna in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

Sonu Yadav (32) was killed on Sunday evening during an altercation with some persons who took objection to the way he was driving his tractor near Nanakhedi mandi, City Superintendent of Police Priyanka Mishra told reporters.

"Two men confronted him at Umri Road and then called some of their associates belonging to the Pardhi community. Initial findings suggest someone hit Yadav on the head with a stone. We have detained seven persons, including three minors. Four of those detained are brothers," Mishra said. PTI COR LAL BNM