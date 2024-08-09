Farmer organisation donates Rs 1 crore to Wayanad landslide relief fund

Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and Kerala Karshaka Sangham (KKS) have donated Rs 1 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's relief fund for the Wayanad landslide victims, a senior leader said here on Friday.

Landslides in Wayanad on July 26 claimed more than 200 lives.

Leaders of the AIKS and its Kerala unit KKS handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, said AIKS chief Ashok Dhawale, who is based in Thane.

The KKS collected Rs 1 crore from its more than 27,000 units, Dhawale added.

The AIKS had earlier contributed Rs 5 lakh, including Rs one lakh collected by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangham, to the all-India Wayanad relief fund, he informed. PTI COR KRK