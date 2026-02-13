Farmer shoots wife and son, attempts suicide in Punjab's Ferozepur; all critical

Ferozepur, Feb 13 (PTI) A 37-year-old farmer allegedly shot his wife and four-year-old son with his licensed pistol before attempting to take his own life in Bajidpur village here on Friday.

All three were in critical condition and referred to the DMC hospital in Ludhiana, police said, while adding that the reason behind the step is being investigated.

According to police, the injured were identified as Jagseer Singh alias Saba (37), his wife Navneet Kaur, and their son Warisdeep Singh (4).

Their elder son, Abhijeet Singh (11), was at school at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm when Jagseer Singh came home. It wasn't immediately clear where the farmer was returning from.

Shortly thereafter, he allegedly opened fire inside his room with his .32 bore pistol.

Hearing gunshots, neighbours rushed to the house and shifted the injured to a nearby private hospital. Due to the seriousness of their injuries, they were later referred to DMC, Ludhiana.

Senior police officials, including DSP (Rural) Karan Sharma, reached the spot. Police said the room was sealed, and one bullet mark was found on the ceiling.

Sharma said the matter is being probed from all angles.

He confirmed that both the husband and wife sustained gunshot injuries to the head, while the child suffered a bullet injury to the liver.

Police said further details would emerge after the investigation.