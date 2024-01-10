Farmer shot dead in UP's Amroha

Amroha (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A farmer was allegedly shot dead by three masked miscreants in Kuan Kheda market here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 9 am in Mandi Dhanaura area when the 30-year-old farmer named Ravindra Yadav alias Kaluva was at a salon, they said.

Three masked miscreants on two bikes started firing on Yadav. The farmer tried to save himself and jumped over a wall to save his life, but the trio chased Yadav and shot him before fleeing from the spot, police said.

The daylight murder created panic in the market, they said.

As soon as the news spread, the locals and the farmers blocked Budaun-Panipat State Highway-51 in front of Mandi Dhanaura block due to which there were long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highway.

Circle Officer Shwetabh Bhaskar later pacified the farmers and got the traffic jam cleared by assuring them of solving the case as soon as possible.

Arvind Tyagi, the in-charge of Mandi Dhanaura police station, said action will be taken against those accused in the matter and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

The victim's body was later sent for post-mortem, police said.

A Special Task Force and forensic team are probing the matter. PTI CORR ABN AS AS