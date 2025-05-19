Farmer shot dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar; probe launched

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 19 (PTI) A 55-year-old farmer was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen while he was working in his fields on Monday near Tanda Majra village in Budhana area here, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ravinder, they said.

Circle Officer Gajender Pal Singh said police reached the scene immediately after receiving information, recovered evidence and began a search for the assailants. An FIR for murder has been registered against the two accused, who are currently absconding.

Preliminary investigations suggest an old enmity as the motive, Singh added. PTI COR KIS NB NB