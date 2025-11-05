Farmer, son murdered in Maharashtra's Latur; 2 persons held

Latur (Maharashtra), Nov 5 (PTI) Two persons allegedly killed an elderly farmer and his son at their farm in Maharashtra's Latur district over a land issue, police said on Wednesday.

The duo was found dead at Rudhda village in Ahmadpur tehsil on Tuesday, they said, adding that two accused persons have been arrested.

Shivraj Nivrutti Surnar (70) and his son Vishwanath Shivraj Surnar (20) had, as usual, gone to sleep in a hut on their farm around 9.30 pm on Monday.

Later, the attackers struck them repeatedly on the face, neck and head with sharp weapons. The attackers then dumped the bodies near a water tank in the village, an official from Ahmadpur police station said.

After being alerted on Tuesday morning, police rushed to the spot. Forensic experts, a dog squad, fingerprint specialists, and a mobile tracking team were called to collect evidence from the crime scene, he said.

The police have arrested Narsingh Bhaurao Shinde (60) and Kerba Narsingh Shinde (22), residents of the same village, for allegedly killing the farmer and his son over a land issue, the official said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

Last year, an elderly couple from the same village was attacked similarly, according to locals. PTI COR GK