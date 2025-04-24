Farmer spots albino leopard cub at his Ratnagiri orchard; rare occurrence, says forest official

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) A farmer in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri has spotted an albino leopard cub in his mango and cashew orchard, which is a rare occurrence, a forest official said on Thursday.

Prakash Sutar, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Ratnagiri, told PTI the farmer spotted two leopard cubs, including the albino one, in his orchard in Dabhole village in Sangmeshwar taluka on Wednesday.

The farmer informed the forest department and shared photographs he had clicked of the cub.

"Photographs suggest the leopard is less than two weeks old. The mother is with the cubs. We have set up camera traps to track their movement," Sutar said.

Spotting a black panther in the area is not uncommon but an albino cub is a rare occurrence, the official asserted. PTI PR BNM