Farmer trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Dec 28 (PTI) A 50-year-old farmer was trampled to death by an elephant in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Letemda village under the Kukru panchayat when Gaurang Mahato alias Buka was sleeping in his barn and was attacked by the wild jumbo, Tiruldih Police Station officer-in-charge Avinash Kumar said.

Villagers rushed to the spot and informed the forest department.

A team of police personnel and forest department officials arrived on the spot and handed over Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of the deceased, the officer said.

They assured the deceased's family that the compensation, as per the government provision, would be paid, following completion of formalities, he said.

Forest department officials also distributed torches and firecrackers among villagers for their use in chasing away wild elephants and appealed to them not to venture out in the dark. PTI BS BDC