Farmer trampled to death by herd of wild elephants in Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur, Oct 27 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was allegedly trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday, officials said.

The incident happened near Gunduribadi village in Muzagarh forest range in the early hours, they said.

The deceased was identified as Tuna Gouda of Gurundibadi village, they added.

Gouda along with two other farmers were guarding their crops in the field when they saw a herd of around 17 elephants approaching. On seeing the elephants, they started running but Gouda fell on the ground, and the elephants trampled him to death, officials said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Ghumusar North Sudarshan Behera along with other forest personnel visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

The family of the deceased would be provided Rs 6 lakh after the joint inquiry report of the Forest Department and the police is received, Behera said.

The herd has been near the village over the last few days, unleashing terror in the area, officials said.

Forest personnel along with some villagers were tracking the movement of the herd. Despite being alerted about the movement, the farmers went to their paddy field, leading to the mishap, they said. PTI COR BBM BBM SOM